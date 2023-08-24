Caldwell County, MO; A single vehicle crash occurred in Caldwell County, about four miles east of Cameron, Missouri on August 24th at approximately 2 pm.
The vehicle had two occupants, Kayla Ford, 24 and Bailey Leduc, 25, both are from New Castle, Indiana.
The crash occurred when the vehicle, driven by Leduc traveled off of the right side of westbound US 36, and struck a tree.
The vehicle came to a rest upright, on the north side of US 36.
Ford received serious injuries and Leduc received minor injuries, both were wearing seatbelts and both were taken to Liberty Hospital via Caldwell County EMS.