...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...In Kansas, Atchison KS County. In Missouri, Buchanan
County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Overnight lows around 75 to 80
degrees each night will minimize recovery, which could
compound into heat related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A Single Vehicle Crash Occurred in Caldwell County

Caldwell County, MO; A single vehicle crash occurred in Caldwell County, about four miles east of Cameron, Missouri on August 24th at approximately 2 pm. 

The vehicle had two occupants, Kayla Ford, 24 and Bailey Leduc, 25, both are from New Castle, Indiana. 

The crash occurred when the vehicle, driven by Leduc traveled off of the right side of westbound US 36, and struck a tree. 

The vehicle came to a rest upright, on the north side of US 36. 

Ford received serious injuries and Leduc received minor injuries, both were wearing seatbelts and both were taken to Liberty Hospital via Caldwell County EMS. 

