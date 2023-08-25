A Two Vehicle Crash in Andrew County Resulted in Serious Injuries

Andrew County, MO; A two vehicle crash occurred four miles south of Savannah Missouri on August 25th around 8 am.
The crash happened because a vehicle driven by 32 year old Madison Smith from Rosendale, Missouri failed to yield to oncoming traffic on Southbound Business 71 and hit the front bumper of a vehicle driven by 81 year old Doris Reasons of St. Joseph.
Smith's vehicle began sliding and came to a rest facing east.
Reasons' vehicle traveled off the west side of the road, came to a rest facing south, and Reasons received serious injuries.
Reasons was taken to Mosaic Life Care via Andrew County ambulance.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.