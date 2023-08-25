 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

A Two Vehicle Crash in Andrew County Resulted in Serious Injuries

Andrew County, MO; A two vehicle crash occurred four miles south of Savannah Missouri on August 25th around 8 am.

The crash happened because a vehicle driven by 32 year old Madison Smith from Rosendale, Missouri failed to yield to oncoming traffic on Southbound Business 71 and hit the front bumper of a vehicle driven by 81 year old Doris Reasons of St. Joseph. 

Smith's vehicle began sliding and came to a rest facing east.

Reasons' vehicle traveled off the west side of the road, came to a rest facing south, and Reasons received serious injuries. 

Reasons was taken to Mosaic Life Care via Andrew County ambulance. 

Both drivers were wearing seat belts. 

