AAA: Gas Prices are Up and Crude Oil has Reached the Highest Price of the Year

St. Joseph, MO; According to AAA, in Missouri, statewide gas prices are $3.52 for a gallon of unleaded fuel which is three cents more than the price of unleaded last week and 16 cents more than the price of unleaded from the same time last year.
On average, drivers in St. Joseph are paying $3.41 per gallon whereas drivers in Kansas City are paying $3.60 per gallon.
The national average for gas is $3.80 per gallon which is two cents less than Thursday of last week and four cents more than this time last year.
Crude Oil has reached it's highest price of the year as of last week, it is around $87 a barrel.
Saudi Arabia and Russia have extended production cuts on crude oil by about 1.3 million barrels a day which in turn will lead to elevated gas prices.
“After a brief decline around the Labor Day weekend, gas prices around many major Missouri metro areas saw increases on the week,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria.
Chabarria continued, “Higher crude oil prices is largely to blame for the increase as crude oil accounts for about 60 percent of the overall price of gasoline.”
Drivers in Missouri are paying the tenth lowest gas price average in the country.