Ales West and Old Joe Brew Club Donate to Local Charities

St. Joseph, MO; This year Ales West Beer Festival was held on June 3rd. Proceeds from that event totaled $7,000.
Ales West and Old Joe Brew Club have allocated those funds to various local charities including Noyes Children's Home, AFL-CIO Adopt a Family Program, Kiwanis, and Southside Rotary Club.
Ales West and Old Joe Brew Club have also allocated additional funds to be granted to organizations who submit a request for funds through www.aleswest.com.
"We are thrilled to be able to give back to the community through these donations," said Billy Campbell, Club President and Organizer of Ales West. "The success of the Ales West 2023 Festival is a testament to the incredible support we received from the community, and we are honored to be able to contribute to these worthy causes."
For more information contact Billy Campbell at Aleswest@aleswest.com.