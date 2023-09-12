Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum to Receive GEMmy Award

Atchison, KS; According to a media release, the Midwest Travel Journalists Association (MTJA) is presenting the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum with the GEMmy award for 2023 on September 14th.
The GEMmy Award "gems of travel" is an award presented by the MTJA to attractions and tourist destinations that offer exceptional service to travelers.
The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum opened in April of 2023, the museum features the last remaining Lockheed Electra 10-E aircraft 'Muriel' which is identical to the plane Amelia Earhart piloted on her fatal journey around-the-world.
The museum also features 14 interactive STEM and History exhibits that take visitors on a journey through Amelia Earhart's life from her beginning in Atchison, Kansas to the height of her fame as the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.
The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Smithsonian Magazine called the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum "one of the most anticipated openings of 2023."
A journalist from Parkville, Missouri, Diana Lambdin Meyer said, "the best part, may well be the virtual reality of flying one of Amelia's planes on her solo flight across the Atlantic, landing in Ireland in 1932."
Rich Warren, of Columbus, Ohio said, "The fact that the museum is packed with people on a Wednesday afternoon is testament to the fact that word is out that this is THE place to see in Atchison, Kansas right now. Few places deserve one of our GEMmy awards more than this museum."
For more information call 913-372-0021.