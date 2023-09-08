Ancient Order of Hibernians 7th Annual Celtic Street Faire

St. Joseph, MO; The Ancient Order of Hibernians will be hosting a celtic street faire on Saturday, September 16th from 4 to 9:30 p.m. at Felix Street Square in St. Joseph, Missouri.
There will be live music from The Kelihans, Dropkick Mollies, and Flannigan's Right Hook.
There will be a wine, beer, and whisky tasting experience as well.
The event celebrates Irish heritage, Catholic education, and Second Harvest Food Bank.
The Ancient Order of Hibernians is America's oldest Irish Catholic Fraternal Organization according to their website, they have existed in America since 1836 and can trace their roots to similar organizations in Ireland for more than 300 years.
According to the website the goal of the organization is to promote Irish Heritage and to be a bridge between America and Ireland for "those removed from our ancestral homeland."
"We invite all Catholics of Irish birth or descent to seek admittance to the FINEST Irish Catholic Organization in the World - all we ask is for you to live our motto of : 'Friendship, Unity, and Christian Charity" Dia's Muire dhuit! (God and Mary be with you)."