Andrew Lester Charged with Shooting Ralph Yarl in April Appeared in Court

St. Joseph, MO; The man charged in the April shooting of Kansas City teen Ralph Yarl appeared court on August 31st.
Yarl was shot by Andrew Lester, an 84 year old Kansas City homeowner, after going to the wrong house to pick up his siblings in April of 2023.
Lester shot Yarl in the head and arm on April 13, 2023 resulting in a traumatic brain injury for then 16 year old.
Lester was charged in April with one count of felony assault and one count of felony armed criminal action.
Lester plead not guilty on April 18th and was released on a $200,000 bond.
According to Yarl during an interview with Good Morning America, directly after the shooting Yarl stated that he went to several neighboring homes asking for help.
According to ABC News, a Clay County judge partially sealed the evidence in the case on June 1st in order to comply with a protective order filed by Lester's attorney Steven Salmon.
According to KMBC, Salmon said that Lester had been receiving death threats and was suffering from health issues as a result of the attention the case has received across the country and the assumption that the shooting was racially motivated.
Lester appeared in a Liberty, Missouri courtroom today, August 31st, for a preliminary hearing.