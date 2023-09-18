Art Explosion at East Hills Library

St. Joseph, MO; According to a media release from the St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills Library in St. Joseph will be offering a monthly program spotlighting artists of different styles.
The program, called Omnibus, will be lead by Allegra Cloud and will feature local artists such as painters, musicians, tattoo artists, and dancers.
The first installment of the program will be on September 23rd from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Hills Library.
Artists who would like to present their work at one of the sessions can call Shirley Blakeney or Elizabeth Murray at 816-236-2136.
For more information call 816-236-2136 or visit the library's website.