Atchison County Family and Community Education Council to Host Quilt Retreat

Atchison County, KS; The Atchison County Family and Community Education Council is hosting a quilt retreat on September 26 at the Hickory Ridge Family Event Center near Effingham, KS.
Registration for the event costs $50 and includes breakfast and lunch, proceeds from the event will go to an annual scholarship which is given to graduating seniors.
The registration deadline for the event is September 15th.
Payment for the event should be sent to Atchison County FCE Council member Virginia Foley at P.O. Box 116 in Lancaster, KS 66041.
For questions call 913-874-2022.