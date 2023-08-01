August First Saturday Downtown

St. Joseph, MO; Downtown St. Joseph will be celebrating the first Saturday in August this weekend with events like a Cryptid Hunt and live music.
The Cryptid Hunt begins at 11 am at Art Attack Studio where participants will pick up cards and clues.
Participants will then make their way through Downtown to find cryptids.
Once participants have completed their cards, they can return them to Art Attack Studios to be entered into a drawing to win prizes from local merchants.
For more information go to www.downtownstjoemo.com/events.