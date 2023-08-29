Bishop LeBlond High School Hosts 'A Day In The Life' For Parents of High Schoolers

St. Joseph, MO; On Wednesday, August 30th Bishop LeBlond High School will be having 'A Day In The Life' school event for parents of Bishop LeBlond students.
Parents will get to experience everything their child might experience on a regular school day from ringing bells to lectures.
"We're a small school but there are lots of moving parts in the day of a high schooler. This experience will hopefully create opportunities for parents to engage a conversation with their students and keep an open dialogue through the four years at Bishop LeBlond," Principal Kimberly Huss said.
Huss hopes that the experience will be able to forge a partnership between the parents and the school.
Bishop LeBlond Memorial High School is the proud successor to the Convent of the Sacred Heart and Christian Brothers High School.
Bishop LeBlond was founded in 1960 by the Benedictine Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica of Atchison, Kansas, as the all-girls school successor to the Convent of the Sacred Heart.
In 1970, when Christian Brothers High School for boys closed, Bishop LeBlond became co-educational.
The campus is located in St. Joseph, Missouri at 3529 Frederick Ave.
It is a private four year, college prep school sponsored by the Catholic Diocese of Kansas City/St. Joseph under the umbrella of the St. Joseph Catholic Academy.
For more information about the event or about the school call 816-375-5180.