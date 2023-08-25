 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Boy and Girl Scout Sign Ups Are Open

St. Joseph, MO; The Boy and Girl Scouts of America sign ups for the St. Joseph area are open. 

For grades kindergarten through fifth grade there is cub scouts which has both boys and girls packs. 

For the St. Joseph area there are two dens that are labeled as being for boys or girls, the first is at the Noyes Home for Children, information about that group can be requested here.

The second is run out of St. John Charismatic Episcopal Church on Mondays at 6 pm, an online application for that group is here.

For boy scouts ages 11-17 there are 7 groups in the St. Joseph area one meets at St. John Charismatic Church.

Another boy scouts troop is run out of the Ashland United Methodist Church.

a list of area boy scout troops can be found here.

A list of area girl scout troops can be found here.

More information about scouting troops in the area can be found here.

