Boy and Girl Scout Sign Ups Are Open

St. Joseph, MO; The Boy and Girl Scouts of America sign ups for the St. Joseph area are open.
For grades kindergarten through fifth grade there is cub scouts which has both boys and girls packs.
For the St. Joseph area there are two dens that are labeled as being for boys or girls, the first is at the Noyes Home for Children, information about that group can be requested here.
The second is run out of St. John Charismatic Episcopal Church on Mondays at 6 pm, an online application for that group is here.
For boy scouts ages 11-17 there are 7 groups in the St. Joseph area one meets at St. John Charismatic Church.
Another boy scouts troop is run out of the Ashland United Methodist Church.
a list of area boy scout troops can be found here.
A list of area girl scout troops can be found here.
More information about scouting troops in the area can be found here.