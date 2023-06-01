Cameron, MO; The northbound left lane of I-35 near Cameron will be closed all through June as they will be repairing a bridge. MODOT encourages drivers to use caution as they travel through the work area.
Bridge Repair on I-35 Near Cameron
Nicole Scott
