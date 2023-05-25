Caldwell County Route 116 bridge open

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The bridge over the Union Pacific railroad on Caldwell County Route 116, located approximately 2 miles east of Route 13, is open following a bridge rehabilitation project. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Capital Paving & Construction, LLC to complete the rehabilitation which began in late February. The roadway was reopened to all traffic on Monday evening, May 22, 2023.
