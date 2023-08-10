Catfish Chaser Tournament

St. Joseph, MO; The annual Catfish Chasers Tournament will be held in the Missouri River on August 13 in St. Joseph.
Over 250 fishermen have registered for the competition according to a press release from the event organizers.
Participants are required to attend a meeting on Friday. On Saturday the boats will be released at 5 pm and fishing begins at 7 pm.
Weigh in will be held in the French Bottoms by the Remington Nature Center on Sunday at 9 am.
The tournament is sponsored by Victory Chevrolet in Savannah, Smithville, St. Joseph, and Paola, Kansas.
The winners of the tournament will win a brand new 2023 Chevy Pickup from Victory Chevrolet.
Additionally if the fish caught by the winning team totals 210 lbs. or more they will also win a brand new Cat boat from the Savannah Marine.
Some children who attend the weigh in will receive a free fishing pole while supplies last.
According to the media release put out by the event organizers the economic impact on St. Joseph because of the tournament is estimated to be around $150,000.
