Chamber of Commerce hosts SJSD candidate forum

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Three of the five candidates hoping to win a seat on the St. Joseph School District's Board of Education got a chance yesterday morning to sway voters' minds.
The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce hosted a candidate forum Monday morning at the Stoney Creek Inn.
Topics they talked about included teacher pay, other ways the district can support staff, special education, the bond levy the district is considering bringing back to voters and the hiring of a new superintendent.
Forum organizers said it was a good chance for their membership to learn more about those wanting to join the school board.
“For us to be a successful community, for us to have a thriving economy, we do have to have a successful educational system, we have to be a community that supports their education system and believes in education,” Chamber of Commerce president Natalie Redmond said.
Following the school board candidates were the two candidates running for municipal judge, they are private practice attorney Terri Lowden and city attorney Ted Elo.
Be sure to watch KQ2 news later this week for profiles on the school board candidates.