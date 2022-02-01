City council District 4 preview; Moore vs. Grimm

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) We continue our preview of St. Joseph's municipal primary elections next Tuesday.
Today, we look at the City Council's 4th District race; incumbent Russell Moore, and challenger Michael Grimm.
Russell Moore was elected to the city council in 2018 and he says he wants four more years.
"I've got unfinished business," Moore said.
Moore has been on the council as the city has been forced to manage its way through two floods and the pandemic.
But he adds he would have gone further with vaccinations.
"I would have made it mandatory for city employees. For those that routinely contact the public it just made sense to me for them to get vaccinated,” Moore said.
The retired firefighter says he wants to continue the council's recent focus on pay for public safety workers and keep a focus on work on infrastructure.
"I want to be able to do something about the alleyways. I don't care if it's 10 alleyways a month or 10 alleyways a year, as long as we get something started," Moore said.
For the debate going on over the future of the I-229 bridge.
"Quite honestly, I believe they want the council to be on board with MoDot's decision to tear out the bridge. I'm not on board with that. I want to keep the bridge and have access to downtown,” Moore said.
Often tied to the future of the I-229 bridge is riverfront development.
While there are plans on paper for tens of millions of dollars worth of projects, Moore says he's more focused on taking baby steps with some additions up north by the casino.
"I would love to see a small marina. I don't want to overdo it but think we can take baby steps when you're dealing with things like that. I'd like to see a 20-25 boat slip and marina up there,” Moore said.
Moore's opponent, Michael Grimm says he would not be as worried about riverfront development should he be elected to the city council.
"I don't think riverfront development is going to be on our radar for a long time. We're searching to find money for police officers. Where are we going to find $90 million. I think we need to be realistic and start with things we can do,” Grimm said.
As far as public safety, Grimm says the current city council hasn't done enough to ease peoples' minds.
"Crime was the #1 on the community survey. It was also the #1 concern four years ago. I don't think we've made the progress that we need to. I think we've gone the other way,” Grimm said.
Grimm says that the city needs to look more at what he says are the root causes of crime.
"It's poverty, it's drugs, it's alcohol, it's lack of jobs, lack of skills, lack of education. We have to work on that. That's the core of what drives crime,” Grimm said.
Grimm agrees with more on what should be done with the I-229 bridge.
To get there, he says city leaders need to act more like a team, which he says hasn't been demonstrated by the current group of council members.
"We're at a crossroads in a lot of different ways. I really feel like we need people to make the decisions, have critical thinking and the skills I can bring to the city council,” Grimm said.
Again, the election is Tuesday, February 8.