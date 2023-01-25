City Council votes to add 3% marijuana sales tax to general election ballot

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With recreational marijuana now legal in Missouri, a new local sales tax will be on the ballot in April.
This was decided by a unanimous decision by the city council on Monday allowing for an additional 3% tax on the sale of marijuana.
The tax would be on all personal property retail sales of adult use marijuana sold within the city of St. Joseph, Missouri.
"We're putting it on the ballot, because it is something that was part of the amendment that was approved to the Constitution. So I don't think you'll see a big campaign by anybody. It'll be out there to let the people vote to where they'd like to see it go for the April election," said Mayor John Josendale.
This will be on the ballot for the next general municipal election on April 4th.