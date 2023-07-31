City of Maryville Downtown Awarded Rural Development Grant

Maryville, MO; Downtown Maryville is celebrating this week with the award of a Rural Business Development grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for more than $50,000.
Stephanie Campbell-Yount is the President of Downtown Maryville and commented on the award "This grant represents a remarkable opportunity for Downtown Maryville to achieve our vision of becoming a premier destination in Missouri. We are grateful to the USDA for recognizing our commitment to growth and economic vitality. With these funds, we look forward to implementing initiatives that will benefit our local businesses, residents, and visitors alike, making Downtown Maryville an even more vibrant and welcoming place."
The grant has already been promised to five different projects: a marketing campaign to attract visitors, community engagement activities, providing assistance to part-time Executive Director DeAnn Davison, expanding knowledge of trends for businesses, and making Maryville a Christmas shopping destination.
“This grant represents a significant milestone for Downtown Maryville and is a testament to the collaborative efforts of local stakeholders, including downtown businesses, city officials, and volunteers,” stated Davison. “The downtown has seen tremendous growth and as an organization, we look forward to expanding our efforts to achieve sustainable growth, foster innovation, and preserve the unique charm that makes our town truly special.”
The grant is being combined with other funds resulting in over $80,000 being designated to the development of Downtown Maryville.