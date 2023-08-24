Clinton County School District to Celebrate Outstanding Growth

Clinton County, MO; The Clinton County School District is celebrating the growth made from the end of year assessments and attendance from last year with a district wide assembly on Friday, August 25th from 1 to 1:30 pm at the high school gym.
According to a release from the school district, the results of the end of year assessments from last school year show that English growth was over 10 percent, Math growth was over 13 percent, Attendance growth was over 16 percent and Science growth was over 16 percent.
There will be a surprise for the students right before the assembly.