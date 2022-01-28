Coleman teachers get creative to get kids to school

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It was a difficult start to the week with bus routes canceled in the St. Joseph School District.
But like many things in this pandemic, it spurred district staff and families to find creative solutions to a problem.
When news hit that bus routes for Coleman Elementary were canceled Monday, teachers and staff got busy.
"It was Sunday during the Chiefs game, Sunday evening, I sent out an email to the staff, text messages within a couple of minutes I got multiple responses from teachers saying how can we help, what do you need us to do,” Coleman second Grade Teacher Ashton Cecil said.
St. Joseph public schools announced Friday it would have to cancel 27 buses across the district because so many drivers were out sick.
Cecil says she knew she had to do something.
"I kind of spent most of the weekend stewing on that, knowing how many kids that would really be. Transportation for a lot of our students is a barrier anyway so knowing that busing wasn't going to be available was going to be a big problem,” Cecil said.
Then she got an idea; Edison elementary provides a "walking bus" for students all year long.
After talking to friends at Edison, she got the ball rolling at Coleman, calling, texting, and posting on social media about the plan.
"We found out afterward that the Facebook post that we were sharing had been viewed almost 10,000 times which is crazy,” Cecil said.
Cecil says the thousands of views were great but not nearly as good as getting those kids to school.
"It was all hands on deck and it turned out really, really well. We had about eight teachers walking with us. Mrs. Gladhart reached out to our school resource officer and he offered to escort us, when we got to Brittany Village to walk there was a fire truck there ready to escort us there also which was kind of a fun surprise, the kids loved that,” Cecil said.
School officials say Coleman's walking bus is just one example of how teachers, staff, and families rallied to get kids to school this week.