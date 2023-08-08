Cook Road Bridge Closure

St. Joseph, MO; According to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), the bridge over I-29 at Cook Road in St. Joseph will be closed starting Monday August 14th at noon.
The bridge will be closed from 7 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Friday and work is scheduled to end on Wednesday, August 23rd.
MoDOT is closing the bridge for core drilling and materials testing, the actual construction for the project is not scheduled until 2024.
The project to replace the bridge deck will be scheduled to go out for contractor bidding in February of 2024 and the winner will be announced at the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission meeting in March of 2024.
For more information call 888-ASK-MODOT.