Costless Closet at the St. Joseph Public Defender's Office

St. Joseph, MO; The St. Joseph Public Defenders Office is holding an event that they have titled a "Costless Closet".
According to Jordan from the Public Defender's Office, many people from the office are in the process of moving and have accumulated some items that they don't need but that the community might have a use for.
Some of the items included are comforters, shoes, unopened packages of underwear, clothes, and water bottles.
The Truman, a music venue in Kansas City has even donated their lost and found, which they have been accumulating for over a year.
The event will be held in front of the Public Defender's Office on August 8th from 9 am to 3:30 pm.
For more information contact 816-387-2026.