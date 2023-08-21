DED Announce Award for Community Revitalization in Northern Missouri

Jefferson City, MO; The Department of Economic Development (DED) sent out a media release that stated that the DED has awarded the state of Missouri $3.7 million for the Community Revitalization Grant Program.
These funds will be used for six projects in Northern Missouri.
The Community Revitalization Grant Program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
ARPA invests in communities of all sizes, supports local priorities, encourages economic recovery, and builds resilience for the future.
"We’re proud to invest in the future of our state’s north region through the second round of the Community Revitalization Grant Program,” said Governor Mike Parson. “As we continue to deliver on our commitment to a stronger economy for all Missourians, we look forward to the benefits this program will provide. Projects funded through these grant awards will result in improved lives, stronger communities, and brighter futures in our state.”
This is the second round of the Community Revitalization Grant Program, the first round didn't use all of the $10 million budgeted for the projects they proposed.
The goal of the second round is to benefit communities affected by the pandemic.
Kim Froemsdorf, Director of Federal Initiatives for the Department of Economic Development, said “Communities of all sizes have experienced significant hardships in recent years, and those in northern Missouri are no exception. We’re glad to provide assistance through this program while creating new opportunities in both rural and urban areas alike.”
The grant award will be used to fund downtown property renovations, historic district redevelopment, and community facilities.
For more information about the Community Revitalization Grant Program round two go here.
For more information about DED's ARPA grant programs go here.