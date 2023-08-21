 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with peak heat index values
105 to 120 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Through 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Overnight lows around 75 to 80
degrees each night will minimize recovery, which could
compound into heat related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

DED Announce Award for Community Revitalization in Northern Missouri

  • 0
Jefferson City, MO; The Department of Economic Development (DED) sent out a media release that stated that the DED has awarded the state of Missouri $3.7 million for the Community Revitalization Grant Program. 

These funds will be used for six projects in Northern Missouri. 

The Community Revitalization Grant Program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). 

ARPA invests in communities of all sizes, supports local priorities, encourages economic recovery, and builds resilience for the future. 

"We’re proud to invest in the future of our state’s north region through the second round of the Community Revitalization Grant Program,” said Governor Mike Parson. “As we continue to deliver on our commitment to a stronger economy for all Missourians, we look forward to the benefits this program will provide. Projects funded through these grant awards will result in improved lives, stronger communities, and brighter futures in our state.”

This is the second round of the Community Revitalization Grant Program, the first round didn't use all of the $10 million budgeted for the projects they proposed. 

The goal of the second round is to benefit communities affected by the pandemic. 

Kim Froemsdorf, Director of Federal Initiatives for the Department of Economic Development, said “Communities of all sizes have experienced significant hardships in recent years, and those in northern Missouri are no exception. We’re glad to provide assistance through this program while creating new opportunities in both rural and urban areas alike.”

The grant award will be used to fund downtown property renovations, historic district redevelopment, and community facilities. 

For more information about the Community Revitalization Grant Program round two go here

For more information about DED's ARPA grant programs go here.

