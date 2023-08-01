 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Dekalb County Elections

By: Nicole Scott

Dekalb County, MO; On Tuesday, August 8th, Dekalb County is having a special election. 

One of the proposed changes are a tax levy to increase from $3.8869 to $4.8869 to help obtain qualified staff for the Stewartsville C-2 School District. 

Another proposed change is to increase the tax levy from $0.6500 to $5.8736 to provide funds for a new middle school for East Buchanan County C-1 School District. 

Finally, the last proposed change is to adopt a Bridge and Road tax levy of $.35 in Washington Township. 

For more information go to the Dekalb County Website at Elections (dekalbcountymo.com). In the Elections page there is a button called Publications which has the posted proposed ballot. 

