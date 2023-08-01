Dekalb County Elections

Dekalb County, MO; On Tuesday, August 8th, Dekalb County is having a special election.
One of the proposed changes are a tax levy to increase from $3.8869 to $4.8869 to help obtain qualified staff for the Stewartsville C-2 School District.
Another proposed change is to increase the tax levy from $0.6500 to $5.8736 to provide funds for a new middle school for East Buchanan County C-1 School District.
Finally, the last proposed change is to adopt a Bridge and Road tax levy of $.35 in Washington Township.
For more information go to the Dekalb County Website at Elections (dekalbcountymo.com). In the Elections page there is a button called Publications which has the posted proposed ballot.