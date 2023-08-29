Dekalb FFA Helps Pack 160,000 Meals for Missouri Families in Need

Dekalb County, MO; According to a media release from the Missouri State Fair, members of the Dekalb County FFA chapter joined other FFA members and leaders across Missouri at the state fair on August 15th and helped pack 160,000 meals for families in need.
"The Missouri FFA Day of Service is an incredible opportunity for members across the state to give back to our community. It is super exciting to see members exemplifying what ‘Living to Serve’ truly means when packing meals this year," said Sam Tummons, Missouri State FFA president
August 15th marked the seventh annual Food Insecurity Day of Service at the Missouri State Fair.
In addition to the packed meals, almost 700 pounds of fresh produce was donated, $2 Tuesday at the fair collected enough money for 56,000 meals and a food drive that ended on August 19th provided 1,200,389 meals to Feeding Missouri food banks.