Downtown St. Joseph Magical Moonlight Stroll Event

St. Joseph, MO; Downtown St. Joseph is gearing up for Halloween with a Magical Moonlight Stroll Event on September 29th at 5 p.m.
Businesses in Downtown St. Joseph will have themes, games, and offerings for purchase to add to the fun.
Participating businesses include 1st Barrel Brewing, The Angry Swede, Art Attack Studio, Alchemy Tea Co., Club Geek, The Den, Downtown Frames, Manic Snail, Mokaska, Nesting Goods, Schweetz Candy Co., Toe Beans Coffee House, and Unique Unicorn.
For a schedule of events and a map of the businesses click here.