Early Morning Andrew County Crash

Andrew County, MO; According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at about 12:30 am on August 4th a vehicle travelled off of the side of the road in Andrew County after the driver became distracted.
The vehicle overturned in the embankment and came to a rest on the passenger side.
The two occupants of the vehicle were 19-year-old Taylor Corbin and 41-year-old Christina Venable.
Venable, the driver, received serious injuries and was taken by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic in St. Joseph.
Neither of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.