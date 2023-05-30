Essig Family McDonald’s & St. Joseph Mustangs Team Up to Support United Way

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Doniphan, northeastern Atchison and southwestern Buchanan Counties through 615 PM CDT... At 541 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rushville, or near Atchison, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Atchison, Rushville and Doniphan. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH