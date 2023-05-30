Essig Family McDonald’s & St. Joseph Mustangs Team Up to Support United Way

On Thursday, June 1 the Essig Family McDonald’s located at 3504 North Belt Highway will be conducting a fundraiser for United Way in partnership with the St. Joseph Mustangs.
McDonald’s will be donating a portion of the entire day’s sales to the 2023 United Way Campaign. In addition, players and coaches from the St. Joseph Mustangs will be at the location between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. interacting with guests, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.
“We are excited to kick off summertime in partnership with Essig Family McDonald’s, the St. Joseph Mustangs and the community! Thursday offers an opportunity to care for your neighbor in an easy way – customers will enjoy delicious food from McDonald’s, have a chance to connect with Mustangs players and coaches and support making life better through the United Way Network of Partner Agencies. It’s a win-win-win,” said Kylee Strough, President of United Way of Greater St. Joseph.
Funds raised through the event will support the 2023/2024 United Way Campaign. Last year, residents and businesses in the greater St. Joseph area pledged more than $2.5 million to the campaign and those pledges are funding programs and services provided by United Way and its 17 Partner Agencies.
United Way of Greater St. Joseph is a non-profit agency that improves lives in the areas of education, health and financial stability by harnessing the caring power of community. United Way supports 17 local Partner Agencies and operates seven Initiatives.