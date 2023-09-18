Fairy Wings and Pirate Things Bluff Woods Fundraiser

St. Joseph, MO; According to social media posts, Alchemy Tea Co. will be hosting a fundraiser for the Bluff Woods 2024 Renaissance Festival on September 30th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event is called Fairy Wings and Pirate Things and features themed drinks, a bake sale, and face painting to benefit the 2024 Bluff Woods Renaissance Festival.
Alchemy Tea Co. is located at 617 Felix Street next to Nesting Goods.
For more information about the event click here or call Alchemy Tea Co. at 816-396-9139.