Fatal Crash in Platte County Yesterday

On May 23, 2023, at approximately 6:45 p.m. the Platte County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle crash on M Highway near H Highway. The crash occurred as a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling northbound on M Highway when it left the road in the 22000 block of M Highway. The vehicle struck a 33-year-old male who was weed eating in an adjacent yard. The 33-year-old male from Country Club, Missouri, died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, Wesley Teague, a 38-year-old male from Rushville, Missouri, was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Platte County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash only bond.

Preliminary investigation indicates that alcohol was a factor in the crash. Sheriff Mark Owen stated, “There is never a reason to drive while under the influence. Crashes like this one are a tragedy for all involved, their families and their communities.” The name of the deceased party is not being released at this time to allow for familial notifications. The crash is being investigated by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office Crash Team.