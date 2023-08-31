Fish and Wildlife Service Moves to Maintain Water Rights in Kansas, May Leave Farms High and Dry

Kansas, According to a media release from Kansas Senator Jerry Moran, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) which maintains the Quivira National Wildlife Refuge has had water rights to Rattlesnake Creek since 1957.
Local farms have been using Rattlesnake Creek to irrigate their crops and reports from 2016 show that Quivira may not have been getting the amount of water it is entitled to through the water rights.
The FWS and the Big Bend Groundwater Management District 5 have been working on finding a solution to this issue since they signed a Memorandum of Agreement in 2020.
In February of 2023, FWS submitted a request to secure more water rights in the state of Kansas without prior notice which is threatening the amount of water others who rely on Rattlesnake Basin may have access to.
Using farms in Pratt as an example, models show that the loss in irrigation will lead to over $41 million in lost economic activity which harms local businesses, schools, and taxes.
FWS' actions will most likely have a negative impact on the state of Kansas' economic activity, according to Senator Moran.