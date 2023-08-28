Four Missouri Cities are Slated to Receive FEMA Funding

Kansas City, MO; According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security FEMA Region 7 office, four Missouri cities have been picked to receive over $16 million in federal funding to help reduce the impact of natural disasters.
Three of the cities are located within St. Louis, University City, Ladue City, and Webster Groves.
The University City Project is the purchase of three apartment buildings that are adjacent to the River Des Peres, these buildings have been prone to flooding and the land they sit on will be maintained by the city parks department.
The City of Ladue project will be the purchase and demolition of six residential properties and the land they sit on will be maintained as open space by the City of Ladue.
The City of Webster Groves Project will be the purchase and demolition of two damaged residential properties located in the Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA) that were damaged in the July 2022 flooding event. This project will return the land to natural grade seed and straw.
The fourth city is Springfield.
The City Utilities of Springfield was chosen to receive $9,375,000 under the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) plan which will provide backup natural gas generators for the Blackman Water Treatment Plant in the event of a power outage due to extreme weather events.
For the fiscal year of 2022, FEMA selected 149 projects nationwide that totaled almost $642.5 million across nine FEMA regions in 28 states and the District of Columbia.
FEMA selected 124 BRIC projects nationwide for almost $1.8 billion across 38 states, 115 communities, one Native American Tribe, and the District of Columbia.
FEMA's mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.