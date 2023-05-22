Gas Prices: The Rise and Fall

Average gasoline prices in Missouri have risen 3.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.24/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,940 stations in Missouri. Prices in Missouri are 16.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 95.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.94 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Missouri was priced at $2.79/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.11/g, a difference of $1.32/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.79/g while the highest was $4.11/g, a difference of $1.32/g.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today. The national average is down 14.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 106.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Missouri and the national average going back ten years:

May 22, 2022: $4.19/g (U.S. Average: $4.57/g)

May 22, 2021: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.03/g)

May 22, 2020: $1.62/g (U.S. Average: $1.95/g)

May 22, 2019: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

May 22, 2018: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.95/g)

May 22, 2017: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

May 22, 2016: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

May 22, 2015: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

May 22, 2014: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

May 22, 2013: $3.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Kansas City- $3.33/g, up 18.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.15/g.

Topeka- $3.15/g, down 4.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.19/g.

St. Louis- $3.35/g, down 0.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.36/g.

"In the run up to Memorial Day, the national average price of gas has seen little overall movement over the last week. We've seen more states see prices climb than fall, which has been driven by oil's volatility as debt ceiling discussions are ongoing. I think we'll see prices rise slightly as we get closer to Memorial Day, especially if there are positive developments in the debt ceiling discussions in D.C., while pessimism could drive prices slightly lower," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "I continue to be optimistic that the national average will remain under $4 per gallon for most of, if not the entire summer, with Americans spending a combined $1.6 billion less on gasoline over Memorial Day weekend this year compared to last."

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at https://prices.GasBuddy.com.