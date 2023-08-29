General Mills Expands into Joplin Creating Jobs and Investing Millions

Joplin, MO; General Mills, a global food manufacturer, announced in a media release today that they would be expanding their operations into Joplin, Missouri.
This expansion will increase the manufacturing capacity of the company as well as create new jobs.
Construction is expected to be completed in early 2024.
“We’re proud to see an industry leader like General Mills investing and creating jobs in our state,” said Governor Mike Parson.
The Governor continued by saying, “This company’s expansion in Joplin is great news for our southwest region and the hardworking Missourians who call the area home. Our commitment to improving infrastructure and strengthening our workforce continues to bring growth that’s benefitting communities statewide.”
The new expansion will be accompanied by new technology, a semi-automated processing and packaging system will be put into place in the new facility.
“General Mills has been a leading employer in Joplin, offering quality jobs and community support for more than two decades,” said Joplin Mayor Doug Lawson.
The Mayor continued his statement, “We value their confidence in the City of Joplin and southwest Missouri with this upcoming expansion and appreciate all our partners’ work on this development.”
General Mills is currently hiring to staff the new facility, interviews are being held every Wednesday from 1 pm to 4 pm at the plant on Stephens Boulevard in Joplin.
For more information about carreers at General Mills click here.