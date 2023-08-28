Giant Observation Wheel Coming to Kansas City

Kansas City, MO; According to a media release, ICON Experiences is building a giant observation wheel to Pennway Point.
The KC Wheel is currently being built by PARIC and will feature LED lights that will come together to shine colorfully in patterns and combinations.
The wheel will feature 36 enclosed climate controlled cars and a VIP exclusive car and they will all have a panoramic view of Kansas City, rain or shine, 365 days a year and 150 feet up.
“From our first visit, the Kansas City community has been overwhelmingly welcoming. We fell in love with Kansas City,” said Eli Stovall, CEO and Managing Partner at ICON Experiences. “There is so much to love here. From food and music to sports and commerce, KC is winning. It’s irresistible and we’re excited to be part of this community.”
The KC Wheel will be just above Pennway Putt, an interactive golf course and Wheel House will offer food and drinks that can be enjoyed on or off of the KC Wheel.