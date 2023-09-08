Governor of Kansas Directs Flags be Flown at Half-Staff for 9/11

Topeka, KS; Governor Laura Kelly of Kansas has declared that flags throughout Kansas will be flown at half-staff on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11.
This is in accordance with executive order #20-30 and affects all government buildings, grounds, and facilities from sunup to sundown to honor those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
“22 years after an act of terrorism took the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans, injured thousands more, and scarred so many of us, we continue to say, ‘Never Forget,’” Governor Laura Kelly said.
Governor Kelly continued, “But the extreme tragedy of that day is only half the story. We also remember that our country’s brave first responders went above and beyond the call of duty to save lives – even as they lost more than 400 of their own. They did that 22 years ago, and they continue to do so to this day. On behalf of the State of Kansas, thank you for your service and your sacrifice.”