Governor Parson Appoints Kelly Broniec to Missouri Supreme Court

Jefferson City, MO; During a press conference at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson announced the appointment of the Honorable Judge Kelly Broniec to the Missouri Supreme Court.
Judge Broniec will be filling the vacancy created by the retirement Judge George W. Draper III.
During the press conference a statement was given by Governor Parson saying, “Appointing someone to serve on our State’s highest Court and in such a central role to the functioning of our democracy is not something that I take lightly."
“Not only is Judge Broniec an exceptional jurist but she’s an even better person. She is a proud woman of faith who comes from humble beginnings and worked hard to pave her own way. We are confident that her appointment will help reshape and strengthen the Missouri Supreme Court and our judicial system as a whole," Governor Parson said.
According to a media release from the office of Governor Parson, Judge Broniec was appointed to the Eastern District Court of Appeals by Governor Parson in 2020, she served as an Associate Circuit Judge for Montgomery County for almost 15 years and served as the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney from 1999 to 2006.
Judge Broniec received her Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law and she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from William Woods University.