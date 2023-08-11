Governor Parson Begins Process for Obtaining Federal Disaster Assistance for Missouri

Jefferson City, MO; On August 11th, Governor Parson announced that Missouri has begun the process for obtaining federal disaster assistance for 26 counties in Missouri, according to a media release from the Deputy Communications Director for Missouri.
“Beginning July 29, a severe weather pattern has repeatedly struck Missouri with damaging winds, tornadoes, and flash flooding, causing extensive damage in 26 counties across the state,” Governor Parson said. “The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has been working closely with local emergency managers and believes the damage clearly warrants the need for FEMA to participate in joint assessments in preparation for a federal disaster declaration request.”
Missouri has requested that Preliminary Damage Assessments (PDAs) be completed for Adair, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Christian, Clark, Crawford, Dade, Greene, Grundy, Henry, Jackson, Knox, Madison, Maries, Mississippi, Morgan, Osage, Ozark, Perry, St. Genevieve, Scotland, Scott, Taney, and Vernon counties.
The PDA teams will be made up of individuals from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and local emergency managers.
On August 4th, an EF-2 tornado touched down in Baring, Missouri which destroyed and damaged more than 35 residences, the post office, fire station, and other buildings.
Also on August 4th, torrential rain in Adair County led to flash flooding, and over the course of this last month hundreds of thousands of Missouri residents have lost power due to downed trees and utility poles.
