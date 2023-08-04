Governor Parson Has Granted 15 Pardons During the Month of July

Missouri, According to a press release from Governor Parson's office, During the month of July in 2023, the Governor granted 15 pardons.
This is in accordance with Article Four Section Seven of the Missouri Constitution which says, "The governor shall have power to grant reprieves, commutations and pardons, after conviction, for all offenses except treason and cases of impeachment, upon such conditions and with such restrictions and limitations as he may deem proper, subject to provisions."
The complete list of pardoned individuals can be found here 8-04-2023 Pardons.pdf (govdelivery.com).
For more information go to www.governor.mo.gov.