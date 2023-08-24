Governor Parson Signs $2.8 Billion I-70 Expansion Plan

Missouri, According to a press release from the Missouri Department of Transportation, on August 14th and 15th Governor Mike Parson traveled across the state of Missouri to sign House Bill 4 which includes a $2.8 billion expansion plan for the Interstate 70 highway.
I-70 is a heavily traveled highway that goes across the entire state, this expansion will affect a 200 mile stretch from Blue Springs to Wentzville.
The new legislation will add a third lane in each direction to cut down on congestion from Kansas City to St. Louis.
The exact date for beginning construction has yet to be determined but it is expected to begin in Summer of 2024 and is estimated to be completed by 2030.
For more information click here.