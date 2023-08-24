 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...In Kansas, Atchison KS County. In Missouri, Buchanan
County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Overnight lows around 75 to 80
degrees each night will minimize recovery, which could
compound into heat related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Governor Parson Signs $2.8 Billion I-70 Expansion Plan

  • 0
Missouri, According to a press release from the Missouri Department of Transportation, on August 14th and 15th Governor Mike Parson traveled across the state of Missouri to sign House Bill 4 which includes a $2.8 billion expansion plan for the Interstate 70 highway. 

I-70 is a heavily traveled highway that goes across the entire state, this expansion will affect a 200 mile stretch from Blue Springs to Wentzville. 

The new legislation will add a third lane in each direction to cut down on congestion from Kansas City to St. Louis. 

The exact date for beginning construction has yet to be determined but it is expected to begin in Summer of 2024 and is estimated to be completed by 2030.

For more information click here

