Maryville, MO; Northwest Missouri State University and Cargill are partnering together to bring a program called "Growing Success from the Ground Up" to area farmers.
The program will begin on August 1st at 9 am in the Agricultural Learning Center at Northwest Missouri State University. The address is 22893 US Highway 71 in Maryville, Missouri.
This program seeks to teach farmers how to improve soil health.
“Soil health is something that’s been a focus in agriculture; however, in the past few years it’s really come to the forefront,” Barr said. “Research shows that the more healthy the soil is, the more productive it is. Anytime we can try to improve productivity, that’s something we’re trying to accomplish.”
Seating for the event is minimal so registration is required go to August 1, 2023 - Soil Health Field Day hosted by Northwest MO State University & Cargill (office.com).
For more information go to Keep up to date with what is happening at Northwest Missouri State University (nwmissouri.edu).