H.O.P.E. Summer Reading Outreach

St. Joseph, MO; H.O.P.E. Summer Reading and Book Distribution starts tomorrow June 13, through Tuesday July 11.
Each child will receive 3-5 free books. This program is available for newborns through to teens. Parents are encouraged to help children select books. Adult books are available upon request. After the designated reading time, everyone in attendance will receive a free popsicle.
Tomorrow, June 13th the program will be held at the Oakridge Apartments and Museum Hill Apartments at 1205 Angelique Street from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm
June 20 the program will be held at the Brittany Village Apartments at 1601 North 36th Street from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.
June 27, the program will be held at the Pleasant Heights Apartments at 2902 South 36 street place from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm
July 11, the program will be held at the Bartlett Center at 409 south 18th from 10:30 am to 11:15 am.
Hope Fellowship Church will also have a one-day Vacation Bible School on Wednesday July 26 from 5 pm to 7:20 pm at 1108 south 33rd street.