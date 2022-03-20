Haggard becomes "Hometown Hero", sends team to the Elite 8

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It was a night of many magical moments for the Missouri Western women's basketball team, but one of the most magical moments came from senior Jaelyn Haggard.
The Central High School graduate drained a three-pointer from the logo to put her Griffons' squad up 67-64 with 1:17 to go in the game, a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.
What could have been the last 77 seconds of Haggard's basketball career, she became the Hometown Hero.
“It's a Cinderella story within itself. I can't–my brain is all over the place right now…" said Haggard, who scored 19 points against Fort Hays State in the Central Region Championship game.
“Jaelyn had a special performance in the second half, and you could see it all over her. She was going to make shots," said Head Coach Candi Whitaker who snagged Haggard from Northwest Missouri State after Haggard decided to go to grad-school back home in St. Joseph.
An elite level shot punching the Griffons ticket to the elite eight for the first time since 1995.
But that wasn't the first time Haggard has made some career-defining buckets.
“I think we were in the second overtime possibly headed to a third, and we had the last possession and I ran a play for Jaelyn and she came off the screen and she actually banked in a three at the buzzer to win it for us," said former Central High School girl's head coach Jared Boone when his team defeated local rival Lafayette in double overtime in 2017.
Since Haggard's high school days, Coach Boone saw something special in the sharp shooter and knew Jaelyn had a long career ahead of her.
“She was going to give it her all because she was she's super competitor," Coach Boone added. "And you know, having a kid that competitive with that type of work ethic, you know it's dangerous combination.”
During her high school career, Haggard was selected to All-City, All-District and All-Conference teams.
The Central grad continued her career up the road in Maryville to be a bearcat for Northwest Missouri State.
During her four years playing at Bearcat Arena, Haggard was selected as the Co-MIAA Freshman of the Year in 2018 and finished out her time in the green and white with 256 three-pointers made which is the most in Northwest Missouri State history in women's basketball.
After graduating in 2020, Haggard took her talents back home to be a Griffon. Jaelyn joined the Physical Therapy graduate program and used her extra year of eligibility to add to the Griffon's roster for the 2021-22 season.
“I think what you're seeing in Jaelyn, particularly here, late, is just a comfort level," said Whitaker. “I wish I had her longer but I'll take the time we get with her.”
This season, Haggard averages 7.8 points off the bench, tallying 37 points and 9 3s during the regional tournament, landing her a spot on the all-tournament team.
“She’s had some ups and downs with basketball. This is icing on the cake. This is so good," said Haggard's mom Jeana who sits behind the bench with her husband Darren for all of their daughter's games.
In the regional championship against Fort Hays, the senior transfer scored 19 points and sparked a 12-point run with five minutes to go, eventually leading to a 70-69 victory.
“We came to compete and I think right now we're peaking and if I'm other teams," said Haggard. "I'd be scared to play us.”
The Cinderella story continues. Haggard and the rest of her team will continue to write history in Birmingham, Alabama.
“We're gonna go to Alabama, keep fighting and keep playing and see how long we can make the season go," Haggard finished.
Missouri Western is the 7-seed and will face Number 2 Grand Valley State at 2:30 p.m. CT on Monday, March 21.