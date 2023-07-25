Health Department Immunization Clinic at Interserv

 Skip to main content
St. Joseph, MO; The City of St. Joseph Health Department is holding an immunization clinic at 5400 King Hill on Thursday, July 27 from 2 pm to 4 pm. 

The clinic will be walk-in and there is no pre-registration required. 

Immunizations will also be available at 904 S. 10th Street, from 8 am to 11 am. 

Additionally, Health Department nurses will be stationed at 1415 N 26th street on Wednesdays in July from 9 am to 3 pm. 

Please bring children's vaccination records and health insurance information to the clinic. All immunizations are free, but the health department will bill insurance when available. 

