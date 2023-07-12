Health Department Immunization Clinic July 20th

St. Joseph, MO; The City of St. Joseph Health Department will be holding an immunization clinic at Community Action Partnership on July 20th from 2 pm to 4 pm.
Vaccinations will be free for children ages 4 to 18 and the clinic will be set up for walk-ins, there is no requirement to register.
Immunizations will also be available until noon on July 20th at the Health Department, those wishing to get vaccinated must check in by 11:30 am.
Health Department nurses will also be stationed at the St. Joseph School District Enrollment Center on Wednesdays in July from 9 am until 3 pm.
If possible, the health department is asking that you bring the child's vaccination record and health insurance information. The vaccines are free, but the health department wishes to collect payment from the insurance companies when possible.
The Patee Market will not be giving vaccinations on July 20th, but they will still be open for STI testing and Treatment as well as prenatal case management. The clinic will go back to regular business hours on July 21st from 8 am to 11 am and 1 pm to 4 pm.