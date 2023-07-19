Herzog Announces 2023-2024 Ambassadors

Missouri: The Herzog Foundation has announced its 2023-2024 class of ambassadors.

“This is our first class of ambassadors, and we could not be more excited to welcome them to the Herzog Foundation team,” said Herzog Foundation President Darrell Jones. “Through our ambassadorship program, we invest in young leaders, who in turn help us reach new audiences and achieve new victories for Christian education.”

Delaney Greim, originally from Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Greim studied Journalism and Mass Communication at Benedictine College.

Ethan Schmidt, originally from Richland, Missouri. Schmidt studied History and Political Science at Southern Baptist University.

Gabriella Peck is a current student at Liberty University, originally from Harrisburg Pennsylvania. Peck studies Business Administration.

Ginger Wiens is originally from Puyallup, Washington and studied Communications at Grand Canyon University.

Liam Siegler studied Political Science and English at Gordon College and is originally from Beverly, Massachusetts.

Herzog Ambassadors are recent or soon-to-be college graduates who will be immersed in the foundation's programs in Missouri over the span of a year. Ambassadors will also travel the country to meet like-minded individuals.

To apply for next year's class, go to Herzog Foundation Ambassadors.