International Space Station Sightings in St. Joseph ISS 165mm zenith sunset mosaic created with imagery from Expedition 66.

St. Joseph, MO; Since September 15, 2023 at 7:55 p.m. the International Space Station (ISS) has been visible in and around the St. Joseph area.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) International Space Station tracker website the ISS will be visible around St. Joseph until September 30th, 2023.

International Space Station Sightings in St. Joseph Sarah Raynor from Maysville, Missouri took this picture of the ISS.

The ISS has had a continuous human presence onboard since November of 2000, making this the 23rd year that humans have continuously lived in space.

Currently onboard the ISS are NASA Astronauts Loral O'Hara, Jasmin Moghbeli, and Frank Rubio, Roscocosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub, Dmitri Petelin, Konstantin Borisov, Sergey Prokopyev, European Space Agency's Astronaut Andreas Mogensen and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency Astronaut Satoshi Furukawa.

On September 15th, 2023, O'Hara, Kononenko, and Chub joined the other 7 ISS inhabitants on the Soyuz MS- 24 spacecraft for Expedition 69.

On September 27th, Rubio, Petelin, and Prokopyev will return to earth on the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft, the three have been aboard the ISS since September 21, 2022.