K9 Harry with the Andrew County Sheriff's Department Receives Protective Vest

Andrew County, MO; K9 Harry with the Andrew County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Missouri received a bullet and stab protective vest courtesy of Vested Interests in K9s, INC and NationalPolice.org.
According to a social media post from the Andrew County Sheriff's Office, "Vested Interests in K9s, INC. was established in 2009 and is a charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States."
The post continued by saying, "This potentially life saving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interests in K9s, INC. has provided over 5,289 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations."
The Vested Interest in K9s, INC. program is open to United States dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed by and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also able to participate. There are approximately 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.
Vested Interest in K9s, INC. accepts contributions of any amount and they are tax deductible. A single donation of $985 sponsors one vest but each vest has a value of $1,800. The vest weighs about five pounds and has a five year warranty.
For more information call 508-824-6978 or click here.