Kansas City Federal Judge Awards Nearly $3 Million to Mother of Juvenile Killed by USPS Vehicle

Kansas City, MO; In the case number 21-0307-CV-W-FJG of Williams VS US, on September 5th, 2023, a federal judge in Kansas City awarded the mother of a 15-year-old boy who was killed in July of 2020 by a USPS vehicle nearly $3 million dollars.
According to the KCPD accident report, Tony Eujean White, was riding his bicycle on East 20th street in Kansas City on July 1st, 2020, when he was struck by a USPS vehicle, the driver of the vehicle, Shaniel Barnes was on a personal cell phone call at the time of the accident.
Barnes died in December of 2020 in circumstances unrelated to the accident.
According to court documents, Cheri Williams adopted Tony and his older brother Timothy in July of 2008 when Tony was three years old.
Court documents state that because Williams is the adoptive mother of White, she is able to sue USPS for White's wrongful death.
The trial for the case took place on June 12th and 13th of 2023.
According to findings in the case, Barnes placed an outgoing call while leaving the USPS location at 2201 East Truman Road in Kansas City at 9:53 a.m. on July 1st of 2020.
According to the KCPD Reconstruction Report Barnes struck White and never swerved, braked, or slowed down.
After striking White, Barnes continued driving and ran White over with the vehicle.
Barnes continued driving for approximately 204 feet with White's bicycle still lodged under the vehicle before finally coming to a controlled stop.
Barnes told KCPD that she was driving 10 miles per hour when she struck White and that she stopped 10 seconds later.
According to the reconstruction report if Barnes was driving 10 miles per hour the distance between where White was struck and when she said she stopped was 27 feet.
KCPD's reconstruction report states that even if Barnes was going 20 miles per hour she still wouldn't have gone the distance that was achieved in the accident.
Cell phone records show that Barnes did not end her phone call until three minutes after she ran over White.
According to Barnes' supervisor, Barnes called her at 10:05 a.m. directly after the accident and said that she needed help because there was a bicycle under the USPS vehicle.
When the supervisor questioned why there was a bicycle under the vehicle, and whether or not Barnes had run over someone Barnes said no.
KCPD was called to the accident by a person who was driving behind Barnes, two minutes after Barnes called her supervisor.
Barnes told KCPD that she saw shoes in the roadway and swerved to avoid them, and then corrected the vehicle back to its original path when she heard a noise coming from beneath the vehicle and stopped.
Barnes told KCPD that she was not on her phone at the time of the accident.
Evidence given in trial shows that Barnes' statements to both her supervisor and KCPD were false, that she never took evasive action to avoid striking White or anything else.
Judge Fernando Gaitan Jr awarded Williams nearly $3 million as a result of the court findings.